Mosquito release plan aims to save forest birds on Maui
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
A plan to release millions of mosquitoes into the East Maui wilderness is moving forward. This is part of an effort to save the region’s threatened and endangered forest birds. Above, a kiwikiu known as No. 8, nicknamed Mongo, was a bird raised in captivity and released into the wild as part of a translocation project. It died after contracting avian malaria.