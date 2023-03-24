comscore Mosquito release plan aims to save forest birds on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mosquito release plan aims to save forest birds on Maui

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 A plan to release millions of mosquitoes into the East Maui wilderness is moving forward. This is part of an effort to save the region’s threatened and endangered forest birds. Above, a kiwikiu known as No. 8, nicknamed Mongo, was a bird raised in captivity and released into the wild as part of a translocation project. It died after contracting avian malaria.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    A plan to release millions of mosquitoes into the East Maui wilderness is moving forward. This is part of an effort to save the region’s threatened and endangered forest birds. Above, a kiwikiu known as No. 8, nicknamed Mongo, was a bird raised in captivity and released into the wild as part of a translocation project. It died after contracting avian malaria.

State and federal officials are moving forward with a plan to release millions of incompatible male mosquitoes into the East Maui wilderness in an effort to save the region’s threatened and endangered forest birds. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell banker Realty

Scroll Up