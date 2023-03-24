Rearview Mirror: Temperature, snow and eating pizza among first impressions of mainland
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY SARAH STIERCH
One reader discovered Chicago had a food item he had never seen in Hilo: pizza.
-
COURTESY ALOHA AIRLINES
Before the new airport opened in 1962, passengers flew out of the old Honolulu Airport on Lagoon Drive.
