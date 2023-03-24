comscore Rearview Mirror: Temperature, snow and eating pizza among first impressions of mainland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Temperature, snow and eating pizza among first impressions of mainland

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SARAH STIERCH One reader discovered Chicago had a food item he had never seen in Hilo: pizza.

  • COURTESY ALOHA AIRLINES Before the new airport opened in 1962, passengers flew out of the old Honolulu Airport on Lagoon Drive.

Ronnie Belasco in Sacramento, Calif., suggested a topic for today: “Ask your readers what their first impressions of the mainland were, when they landed. Read more

