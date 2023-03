Scoreboard – March 24, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

College: Tulane vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA East: Kailua vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate field.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5.

OIA East: Kaiser at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Radford at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Tulane vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park Field No. 4.

ILH: Damien vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Saint Louis, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1;

Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Farrington at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli; Campbell at Kapolei; Aiea at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Field; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, noon.

OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate field; Castle at Moanalua. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Campbell, 5 p.m. at McKinley; Mililani vs. Waianae, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Waialua at Aiea. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

College women: California vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic

Complex.

OIA girls: Moanalua vs. Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kapolei, 11:10 a.m.;

Leilehua vs. Mililani, 12:20 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 1:30 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At McKinley

Kamehameha 15, Punahou 9.

W—Jordyn Blackstad. L—Tasi Taufahema.

Leading hitters—KS: Nevaeh Telles 3 runs; Mua Williams 3-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 8 RBIs; Jewels Hanawahine 2-4, 2b; Kezia Lucas 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Mikaela Scarborough 3-4, HR, 2b, 3 runs; Bobbi Cambra 2-4; Marley Espiau HR. Pun: Aliya Hashimoto 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Taryn Ho 3-5, 2b; Shonty Passi 2b, 3 RBIs; Sydney Capello 3-3,

3 runs.

Varsity II

At Sand Island Field

Sacred Hearts 11, Damien 10. W—Jolie eresa. L—Kaila Kalama-Bajet.

Leading hitters—SHA: Melina Cudiamat 3-3, 2b, 3, RBIs; Pua Beebe 2-4, 3 runs; Kylee Maene-Kido HR, 2-5, 2 RBIs; Tatiana Lum 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Destiny Tautofi 2b. DMS: Kylie Garcia 2-5; Kalama-Bajet 3-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaiya Miller 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Kailen Tolentino 2-3; Kaia Marcellino-

See 2 RBIs.

OIA DIVISION II

Thursday

At Aikahi District Park field

Radford 18, Kalaheo 1, 5 inn. W—Niueni. Elisara. L—Tayshah Ukauka.

Leading hitters—Rad: Audrey Hoffman 2b, 2 runs; Kyralee Cordeiro 2-4, 4 runs; Emily Anderson 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Elisara 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Sophia Avin 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Mailana Mattos 2b. Kalh: T. Ukauka 2-3, 2b.

At Nanakuli

Nanakuli 7, Aiea 6. W—M. Baligad. L—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—Nan: K. Cordeiro 2 runs; J. Ku 2b, 2 runs; H. Flint 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; A. Barozzo 2b; H. Wright 3b. Aiea: Cayleigh Naito HR, 2 runs; Souza 2b, 2 RBIs; Trinity Caporus-Santos 2-4.

WATER POLO

Big West Women

At Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center

Thursday

No. 5 Hawaii 9, No. 9 Long Beach State 7. UH goal scorers: Bia Mantellato Dias 4, Alba Bonamusa Boix 2, Jordan Wedderburn 2, Lot Stertereld.

Notes: Hawaii improved to 15-3 overall, 3-0 Big West; Long Beach State fell to

13-6, 3-1.

OIA Girls

Wednesday

Moanalua 14, Kailua 4. Goal scorers—Moan: Sophia Posch 3, Jezreel Mangrobang 2, Silas (Sofiya) Buryak 2, Catalina Dubois 2, Ellie Dallas, Julienne Dubois, Maiya Correa-Garcia, Jordana Jeremiah, Stephanie Do. Kail: not reported

Kaiser 3, Leilehua 0. Goal scorers—Kimie Ginoza 2, Lauren Elliott.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Mililani def. Pearl City 25-8, 25-22, 25-12

Waipahu def. Aiea 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Nanakuli def. Kapolei 22-25, 25-17, 25-16,

25-16

Boys JV

Mililani def. Pearl City 21-20, 21-11

Waipahu def. Aiea 21-10, 13-21, 15-7

Nanakuli def. Kapolei 21-14, 21-17

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kahuku def. Kaimuki 25-9, 26-24, 25-18

Boys JV

Kaiser def. Castle 16-21, 21-20, 15-6

Kailua def. Roosevelt 12-21, 21-20, 15-11

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park field

Saint Louis 11, ‘Iolani 11, 8 inn.

Leading hitters—StL: Ryder Okimoto

2 runs; Kolby Gushiken 2-5; Tanner Chun 2-5; Sean Yamaguchi 3-5, 2 3bs, 4 RBIs; Chance Kulhmann 2 runs; Kahanu Martinez 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chyler De Silva 2-3. Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-5, 2 runs; Kaimana Lau Kong 4-5, 3 2bs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Cadence Ueyama 3-4; Brock Makishima 2 RBIs.

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 1, Pac-Five 0.

W—Greyson Osbun. L—Colten Amai-

Nakagawa.

Leading hitters—none.

At Central Oahu Regional Park field

Punahou 5, Maryknoll 1. W—Trent

Nagamine. L—Cade Hedani. S—Aaron Taka.

Leading hitters—Pun: Nolan Souza 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Jake Hiromoto 2 RBIs. Mary: Kory Chu 2-3, 2b, Noah Nakaoka 2b.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 5, Damien 1. W—Kyler

Shojinaga. L—Jamieson Pabalan.

Leading hitter—MPI: Brayson Sarae

2 RBIs.

MIL

Thursday

Maui High 4, King Kekaulike 3

Kamehameha-Maui 6, Lahainaluna 0

Wednesday

Maui High 8, King Kekaulike 0

Kamehameha-Maui 16, Lahainaluna 6, 6 inn.

BIIF

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 15, Kohala 0, 5 inn.