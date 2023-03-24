Gustin masterful as Hawaii beats Tulane in series opener

Harry Gustin pitched a one-hitter over seven innings and third baseman Kyson Donahue drove in two runs in the Hawaii baseball team’s 3-1 victory over Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium.

Gustin, a sophomore left-hander, did not allow a hit until pinch hitter Adam Ebling smacked a solo homer to left to lead off the seventh inning. Gustin finished with a career-high eight strikeouts. Alex Giroux allowed two hits before yielding to Connor Harrison with two outs in the eighth. Harrison earned the four-out save.

The ’Bows scored three runs in the sixth to break a scoreless game. Tai Walton opened with a double to left and went to third on Jordan Donahue’s bunt single. Matt Miura then bunted back to the mound. Left-handed pitcher Dylan Carmouche fielded the ball and fired to catcher Brennan Lambert, who tagged out Walton. Ben Zeigler-Namoa drew a walk to load the bases. Carmouche’s 0-2 pitch sailed past Lambert as Donahue scooted home with the game’s first run.

After Matt Wong struck out, Kyson Donahue hit a drive that struck the fence in left field to bring home Zeigler and Miura for a 3-0 lead.