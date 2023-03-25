Letter: Raise Medicaid reimbursements

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Support Senate Bill 397 to pay for Medicaid provider services.

Providers are paid for Medicaid patients at 62% of ever- decreasing Medicare rates (another 2% decrease as of Jan. 1, 2023). Due to the current shortage of 776 doctors, the providers in practice are overburdened and many have stopped taking new patients. With the increase of Medicaid patients up to 40% this year, many will need doctors as new patients, but who will be able to take them on?

SB 397 will at least bring the 62% up to 100% of the Medicare rate, which will allow providers with space in their panel to take them into their practice. There is still all that paperwork, but more patients will have providers.

Audrey Lee

Liliha

