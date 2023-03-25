comscore Large Democratic House class shares progress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Large Democratic House class shares progress

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • 2023 March 23 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com House speaker Scott Saiki, right, poses for a photo with some of the House Majority freshmen representatives during a press conference inside the House gallery on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Honolulu. The freshman class—the largest of its kind in 30 years—was joined by House leadership to highlight their experiences serving in the House of Representatives.

    2023 March 23 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com House speaker Scott Saiki, right, poses for a photo with some of the House Majority freshmen representatives during a press conference inside the House gallery on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Honolulu. The freshman class—the largest of its kind in 30 years—was joined by House leadership to highlight their experiences serving in the House of Representatives.

The 51-member House this year welcomed 14 Democratic and four Republican freshmen. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Temperature, snow and eating pizza among first impressions of mainland

Scroll Up