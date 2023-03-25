Large Democratic House class shares progress

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some of Hawaii’s freshman state representatives — the largest such group in 28 years — gathered just after the midway point of the legislative session Thursday to highlight their work to improve the state’s high cost of living, mental health serv­ices and support for small farmers.

The 51-member House this year welcomed 14 Democratic and four Republican freshmen.

Freshman Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa (D, Captain Cook- Kealakekua-Kailua-Kona) was 11 years old “the last time we had a class this big,” she said at a news conference in the state Capitol House gallery attended by all freshman Democrats. None of the Republicans attended.

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand here as a freshman state representative,” she said.

State Rep. Trish La Chica (D, Waipio-Mililani) said, “We hope that we can continue to serve for many more years.”

State Rep. Luke Evslin (D, Lihue-Wailua), who has a receding hairline, jokingly said that he had “a full head of hair” before taking office.

“It’s been a great experience, and hopefully, I can stay here long enough to lose the rest of my hair,” Evslin said.

Kahaloa teared up at times as she reflected on issues pushed by the Democratic freshman class that have resulted in bills that crossed over to the Senate.

The 55 bills introduced by freshman House Democrats this session that have crossed over to the Senate include:

>> The latest version of House Bill 899, which designates September as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month to promote public awareness of the risks of alcohol consumption during pregnancy. The measure is now headed to Gov. Josh Green’s desk to be signed or vetoed.

>> The latest version of HB 581, which requires certain people attempting to serve as child custody evaluators to complete a training course every three years on the dynamics of domestic violence. The bill also requires people to submit a letter or certificate of completion to Hawaii’s Family Courts.

>> The latest version of HB 275, which appropriates money to the state Department of Agriculture for grants to assist taro farmers.

>> The latest version of HB 278, which appropriates money for the state’s Executive Office on Aging to create a public health campaign aimed at Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia disorders.

>> The latest version of HB 619, which establishes an income tax credit for farms that donate products or prepared food to food banks and pantries.

>> The latest version of HB 413, which gives matching money to the state Department of Human Resources to help recruit employees.

Kahaloa, Chica and Evslin were joined in the freshman class of 32nd House Legislature by:

>> Rep. Darius Kila (D, Nanakuli-Maili).

>> Rep. Cory Chun (D, Pearl City-Waipahu-Waikele).

>> Rep. Andrew Takuya Garrett (D, Manoa).

>> Rep. Rachele Lamosao (D, Waipahu).

>> Rep. Mahina Poepoe (D, Molokai-Lanai-Hana).

>> Rep. Terez Amato (D, Kihei-Wailea).

>> Rep. Elle Cochran (D, Waihee-Lahaina- Lahaina­luna).

>> Rep. Natalia Hussey-­Burdick (D, Kailua- Kaneohe Bay)

>> Rep. Jenna Takenouchi (D, Pacific Heights- Nuuanu-Liliha).

>> Rep. Rose Martinez (D, Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point).

>> Rep. Micah Aiu (D, Moanalua-Aliamanu- Foster Village).

>> Rep. David Alcos (R, Ocean Pointe-Barbers Point).

>> Rep. Diamond Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei).

>> Rep. Elijah Pierick (R, Royal Kunia-Waipahu- Honouliuli).

>> Rep. Kanani Souza (R, Kapolei-Makakilo).

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, that they (Democratic freshmen) have added so much to the House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Scott Saiki. “They’ve added so much to the Legislature. And I really mean it when I say the future of our state is standing here with me. This is the future. This group is diverse — not just in terms of the areas they represent, not just in terms of age, not just in terms of experience, but also in terms of perspective. They all bring different kinds of perspectives to the House, and that’s what makes the House and the Legislature truly representative of all of the people in our state.”