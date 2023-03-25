Nonviolent protesters are offered assistance with expunging records
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ki‘ai, or “protectors” stand during a pule to greet the rising sun during the eighth day of protest against the TMT telescope on July 23, 2019, at the base of Mauna Kea.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree