Hawaii News

Nonviolent protesters are offered assistance with expunging records

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ki‘ai, or “protectors” stand during a pule to greet the rising sun during the eighth day of protest against the TMT telescope on July 23, 2019, at the base of Mauna Kea.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ki‘ai, or “protectors” stand during a pule to greet the rising sun during the eighth day of protest against the TMT telescope on July 23, 2019, at the base of Mauna Kea.

The Lahui Foundation is scheduled to host a Kia‘i Expungement Clinic today at the Kahuku Community Center in an effort to help expunge the arrest records of nonviolent protesters. Read more

