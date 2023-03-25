comscore Marcus Mariota meets with Campbell students, donates to school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Marcus Mariota meets with Campbell students, donates to school

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Marcus Mariota took a selfie with student athletes during lunch.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell students participated in a rally Friday prior to Marcus Mariota’s visit to the school.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Marcus Mariota spoke to students at the check presentation ceremony held in the gym.

Mariota was the point man on Friday as his Motiv8 Foundation and First Hawaiian Bank announced a donation of $50,000 to Campbell High School. Read more

