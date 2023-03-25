comscore Pitcher Harry Gustin gives Hawaii a big boost in win over Tulane | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Pitcher Harry Gustin gives Hawaii a big boost in win over Tulane

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Alex Giroux pitches against Tulane during the seventh inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Alex Giroux pitches against Tulane during the seventh inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa (4) celebrates with teammate Matthew Miura (37) after scoring off an RBI double by Kyson Donahue during the sixth inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa (4) celebrates with teammate Matthew Miura (37) after scoring off an RBI double by Kyson Donahue during the sixth inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Harry Gustin limited Tulane to just one hit over seven innings of a win Friday, but it was a home run by Adam Ebling.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Harry Gustin limited Tulane to just one hit over seven innings of a win Friday, but it was a home run by Adam Ebling.

From queasy to easy, Harry Gustin pitched a one-hitter over seven innings to lead the Hawaii baseball team to Friday night’s 3-1 victory over Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Tulane well versed in Murakami Stadium’s quirks
Next Story
Television and radio – March 25, 2023

Scroll Up