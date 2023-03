Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Legislature, in its haste to find a problem for the solution advocated in Senate Bill 1 — “Relating to Health Care” (actually abortion) — breezed past the newest provisions, which endanger a pregnant woman’s health. Read more

A licensed physician’s assistant can now perform suction abortions, and abortions are no longer restricted to being performed in a hospital, clinic or in the office of an advanced practice registered nurse.

Have we actually returned to “back-alley” abortions? Which committee eliminated the requirement for an abortion to be done in a traditional medical facility or in a nurse-practitioner’s office? And why?

Who in their right mind would allow a physician’s assistant to perform abortions? Our legislators, that’s who! I wonder if our women legislators would allow a PA to give them a D&C, a very common procedure and less invasive than a suction abortion.

Good intentions? Unexamined consequences!

Carol White

Makiki

