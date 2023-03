Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 73-74

6:40 p.m. today

Chung-yi and Poong-do meet with Hak-kyu about the Goryeo project. An attorney advises Ji-na to move her money. Shi-joon tries to pressure Ji-na into making mistakes.

Episodes 75-76

7:45 p.m. today

Chung-yi and Poong-do are convinced Pil-du is the culprit. Poong-do starts to believe Ji-hwan wasn’t motivated by money, and thinks Pil-du worked alone in the crime.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 3

6:45 p.m. Monday

Do Ki and the gang are back together again. Their new client Lee Im Soon has been scammed and she’s afraid of harm coming to her son. Do Ki and the crew head out to a rural area for their next mission.

Episode 4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Yoo Sang Ki courts Mr. Jang to get to the fortune that he’s hidden, but Do Ki keeps getting in his way. Do Ki manipulates Sang Ki to focus on Mr. Jang. On Ha Jun discovers the secret passage to the cave hideout.

“Secret House”

Episodes 105-106

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sook-jin and Tae-hyung are shocked when Chairman Nam shows up at the shareholders’ meeting. Tae-hee is kidnapped and Yang Man-su warns Sook-jin that she’ll have hell to pay if Tae-hee is harmed. Ji-hwan joins Yang Man-su to rescue Tae-hee but gets into trouble himself while trying to find her.

Episode 107-108

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan asks Sook-jin who forged his father’s will. Sook-jin denies having anything to do with it, saying she found the will by the body. Ji-hwan warns Sook-jin that they will not get a cent when they leave the house. In turn, Sook-jin threatens Yang Man-su that he is doomed when it’s discovered that he’s Tae-hee’s biological father.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 25

7:50 p.m. Friday

A Silla envoy visits Goguryeo to secretly deliver the message that Baekje is planning to propose an alliance with Silla by sending them special steel swords. Gae Yeonsu confidently claims that he will show that Goguryeo is more powerful than Baekje, and Damdeok once again realizes Gae Yeonsu’s clout and vows to strengthen the royalty.

Episode 26

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok makes a grand plan of building a defensive line on the northern border by reclaiming the lands owned by the prime minister and other aristocrats. Gae Yeonsu tries to lure Mo Duyeong to his side; he and Damdeok get embroiled in a bitter conflict.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.