Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Berry Song”

By Michaela Goade

A young Tlingit girl sings with her grandmother as she collects wild berries over the seasons, learning to speak to the land and listen when the land speaks back. “Berry Song” is a 2023 Caldecott Honor book. Ages 4-8

“Killer Underwear Invasion: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation, and Conspiracy Theories”

By Elise Gravel

In this hilarious, yet fact-filled book, find out what fake news is, why people spread it, and how to tell what is real and what isn’t.Ages 8-12

“Castles in Their Bones”

By Laura Sebastian

A spellbinding story of three princesses and the destiny they were born for: seduction, conquest and the crown. Ages 14 and up