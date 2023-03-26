comscore Hula performance celebrates mahu life and experiences | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hula performance celebrates mahu life and experiences

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • COURTESY JOSUE ZAVALA A new hula production, called “Mahu,” will be performed at a matinee today at Leeward Theatre at Leeward Community College. Above, the dancers in a performance in San Francisco.

    COURTESY JOSUE ZAVALA

    A new hula production, called “Mahu,” will be performed at a matinee today at Leeward Theatre at Leeward Community College. Above, the dancers in a performance in San Francisco.

A new hula production featuring some of Hawaii’s most well-known mahu artists will present the second of its two Oahu performances today at Leeward Theatre. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii governor gets 2 confirmations, 2 rejections for Cabinet
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

Scroll Up