comscore Military in Hawaii face possible pay reduction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Military in Hawaii face possible pay reduction

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Most military service members in Hawaii are facing a possible pay cut of around 4.6% amid persistent high inflation as the Department of Defense contemplates amending its cost of living allowance for armed forces personnel outside the contiguous United States. Read more

