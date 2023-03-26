comscore Palolo residents brainstorm boulder mitigation strategies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Palolo residents brainstorm boulder mitigation strategies

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
After a boulder crashed through a Palolo home in January, residents mulled over possible measures to prevent more rocks from breaking loose from the valley’s ridges above and causing further damage and even serious injury. Read more

