Waikiki tourism rebounding from pandemic lows
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brockton Kodama, vice president for Stussy Honolulu, said the streetwear retailer is doing well and plans to move to a larger space in the Royal Hawaiian Center.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Royal Hawaiian Center launched its latest expansion, Ka Lewa Lanai, last month. The 5,091 square feet of space for meetings and private events overlooks Waikiki.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Owner Joe Jitsukawa, above, opened Hawaii’s first Junbi location in the Royal Hawaiian Center. The drink shop specializes in matcha products sourced from Japan.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kalakaua Avenue was empty on April 6, 2020. A mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors to Hawaii was issued on March 26, 2020, as the state dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visitors are back in force in Waikiki, although still lagging. People crossed a bustling Kalakaua Avenue in January.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree