comscore Waikiki tourism rebounding from pandemic lows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki tourism rebounding from pandemic lows

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  Brockton Kodama, vice president for Stussy Honolulu, said the streetwear retailer is doing well and plans to move to a larger space in the Royal Hawaiian Center.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brockton Kodama, vice president for Stussy Honolulu, said the streetwear retailer is doing well and plans to move to a larger space in the Royal Hawaiian Center.

  Royal Hawaiian Center launched its latest expansion, Ka Lewa Lanai, last month. The 5,091 square feet of space for meetings and private events overlooks Waikiki.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Royal Hawaiian Center launched its latest expansion, Ka Lewa Lanai, last month. The 5,091 square feet of space for meetings and private events overlooks Waikiki.

  Owner Joe Jitsukawa, above, opened Hawaii's first Junbi location in the Royal Hawaiian Center. The drink shop specializes in matcha products sourced from Japan.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Owner Joe Jitsukawa, above, opened Hawaii’s first Junbi location in the Royal Hawaiian Center. The drink shop specializes in matcha products sourced from Japan.

  Kalakaua Avenue was empty on April 6, 2020. A mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors to Hawaii was issued on March 26, 2020, as the state dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalakaua Avenue was empty on April 6, 2020. A mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors to Hawaii was issued on March 26, 2020, as the state dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  Visitors are back in force in Waikiki, although still lagging. People crossed a bustling Kalakaua Avenue in January.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Visitors are back in force in Waikiki, although still lagging. People crossed a bustling Kalakaua Avenue in January.

At the worst point of the pandemic it was possible to walk down Kalakaua Avenue — the 50-yard line of the state’s tourism economy — without encountering cars or people. It was so quiet that wild chickens wandered freely through the neighborhood. Read more

