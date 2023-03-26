Hawaii baseball flashes left-handed strength
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue, top right, celebrates with teammates at home plate after his grand slam.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kyson Donahue hit a third-inning grand slam and watched his blast leave the yard.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii left-hander Randy Abshier delivered another gem for the Rainbows against Tulane on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree