Sports

Hawaii baseball flashes left-handed strength

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue, top right, celebrates with teammates at home plate after his grand slam.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue, top right, celebrates with teammates at home plate after his grand slam.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kyson Donahue hit a third-inning grand slam and watched his blast leave the yard.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kyson Donahue hit a third-inning grand slam and watched his blast leave the yard.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii left-hander Randy Abshier delivered another gem for the Rainbows against Tulane on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii left-hander Randy Abshier delivered another gem for the Rainbows against Tulane on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Left-hander Randy Abshier pitched a one-hitter over six innings and left-swinging Kyson Donahue smacked a grand slam to power the Hawaii baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

