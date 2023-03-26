comscore Goalie Bridget Layburn scores game winner as Hawaii stuns No. 3 Cal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Goalie Bridget Layburn scores game winner as Hawaii stuns No. 3 Cal

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Bridget Layburn

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    Bridget Layburn

Hawaii goalie Bridget Layburn launched a shot the length of the pool and into an empty goal to give the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team a stunning 9-8 upset of No. 3 California in overtime on Saturday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 25, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - March 26, 2023

Scroll Up