Player of the Year Carly Ann Cormack of Punahou rose above all

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
Punahou’s Carly Ann Cormack is simply “on a different level,” according to her coach Shelley Izuno. Cormack, a junior midfielder, rose above all else this season and was named Honolulu Star-Advertiser girls soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches. Read more

