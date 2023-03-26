comscore Player of the Year Kaleb Abara took flight for ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Player of the Year Kaleb Abara took flight for ‘Iolani

  By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani senior Kaleb Abara scored five of his nine goals during the state tournament in helping the Raiders capture the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division Soccer Championship.

‘Iolani’s Kaleb Abara missed two consecutive soccer seasons due to a pandemic and a knee injury, so he put in the work to ensure his return to the pitch would be successful. Read more

