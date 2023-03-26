comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 26, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 26, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • In October, Honolulu resident Yvette Flynn, left, spotted an advertisement for Ukee Poke in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Jim Flynn.

  • In October, cousins Charlyn Dote and Blanche Ching, whose families originated in Hilo, found Hilo, a women’s clothing boutique, while on a shopping tour in Seoul. Photo by Lorrin Ching.

  • In September, Lori ­McCarney, from left, Chuck Miller, Stephanie ­Marshall, ­Lilian Kanai and Rick Keene discovered the Aloha Espresso Bar in Montreal. Photo by Rick Keene.

