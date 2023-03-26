Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 26, 2023
In October, Honolulu resident Yvette Flynn, left, spotted an advertisement for Ukee Poke in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Jim Flynn.
In October, cousins Charlyn Dote and Blanche Ching, whose families originated in Hilo, found Hilo, a women’s clothing boutique, while on a shopping tour in Seoul. Photo by Lorrin Ching.
In September, Lori McCarney, from left, Chuck Miller, Stephanie Marshall, Lilian Kanai and Rick Keene discovered
the Aloha Espresso Bar
in Montreal. Photo by
Rick Keene.
