Letter: OHA trustees to blame for Kakaako Makai snafu

If there was a dispute over the valuation of Kakaako Makai lands, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) should have hired its own appraisers before accepting the property. Read more

The zoning restrictions were clear. The previous owners failed to get a zoning change.

The OHA trustees are the only ones responsible. They should all resign in shame, or maybe hire someone who can explain to them what’s in the agreements they sign and accept.

They are demanding the taxpayers fix up the surrounding property so their land is more valuable. That’s like demanding your neighbor fix their house so you can sell yours.

Now the OHA trustees are playing “the Hawaiians are victimized” again. Baloney. The trustees are responsible.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

