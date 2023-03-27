comscore Letter: OHA trustees to blame for Kakaako Makai snafu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: OHA trustees to blame for Kakaako Makai snafu

If there was a dispute over the valuation of Kakaako Makai lands, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) should have hired its own appraisers before accepting the property. Read more

