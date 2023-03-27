Letter: Waikiki infrastructure in need of maintenance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I live in Palolo Valley and as a resident of Oahu and a lifelong surfer, I have been enjoying Waikiki for 60 years. Waikiki has always been a special place to me, one to be valued, cherished and protected.

I am amazed and saddened that whoever administers the tourist infrastructure in Waikiki is so obviously incompetent.

As a simple example of this, I would point out the 10-foot-tall antique-style pedestal clock on Kuhio Beach. This very decorative clock sits next to the police substation in the heart of Waikiki, where thousands of tourists and locals alike make their way to the beach every day. This clock has been running slow for at least two years, not to mention the bird droppings on the clock and clock face.

When the “guardians” of Waikiki can’t even keep a clock clean and running on time, then we have a clue as to why the police are not able to prevent the burning of more than 1,000 surfboards just outside their own back door or keep the pavilions open for the public to enjoy.

Steve Holmes

Palolo

