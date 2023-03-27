Off The News: Lab-raised mosquitoes to the rescue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers on the high slopes of Haleakala are under threat of extinction. A plan to reduce the mosquito population in their East Maui habitat, decreasing the deadly toll of avian malaria, is one of the last, best options to protect them. Read more

Endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers on the high slopes of Haleakala are under threat of extinction. A plan to reduce the mosquito population in their East Maui habitat, decreasing the deadly toll of avian malaria, is one of the last, best options to protect them.

Using a breeding technology developed decades ago and $14 million in federal funding, state and federal officials will release millions of laboratory-raised male mosquitoes that are unable to breed with the malaria-carrying mosquitoes, interfering with the reproductive cycle and reducing mosquito populations. Time to put aside unfounded fears and proceed.