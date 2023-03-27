comscore Off The News: Lab-raised mosquitoes to the rescue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off The News: Lab-raised mosquitoes to the rescue

Endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers on the high slopes of Haleakala are under threat of extinction. A plan to reduce the mosquito population in their East Maui habitat, decreasing the deadly toll of avian malaria, is one of the last, best options to protect them.

