GOP state Rep. Elijah Pierick posted an Instagram video about the LGBTQ flags at ‘Ewa Makai Middle School, calling on viewers to contact Principal Kim Sanders.

Instead the loudest outcry came from defenders of the flags as showing inclusiveness to people of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. Even fellow Republican Sen. Kurt Fevella sent some aloha to Sanders, but none to Pierick.

A lesson for the freshman rep, perhaps: Partisan culture wars play out differently in Hawaii.