The third annual “Teach Our Future” concert to benefit Hawaii teachers will feature a wide range of local talent Saturday at McKinley High School.

Proceeds will help the Hawaii Foundation for Educators further its mission of providing professional development funding and support for local educators from public and private schools, said Wilbert Holck, chair of the foundation’s board of directors.

The entertainment lineup will include Imua, Halau Lilia Makanoe, the Camarillo Brothers, Eric Lee and local K-pop sensation Crossing Rain, with Billy V as emcee. Student performers will be featured as well, including the Hawaii High School Saxophone Ensemble and Jarrett Middle School’s ukulele ensemble.

The culinary arts program at McKinley is offering $8 chicken or vegetarian bentos. They can be purchased starting at 4 p.m. Saturday in the McKinley cafeteria, which will be open for seating.

The bentos also are available for pre-order at 808ne.ws/3L7Pk0x.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. Event tickets start at $25, plus taxes and fees.

More information and tickets are available at 808ne.ws/3ZCL6ST.

The Hawaii Foundation for Educators was founded with the support of the Hawaii State Teachers Association and exists to provide professional development and learning opportunities for all educators.

A foundation news release said that since 2020 the foundation has supported the professional development of approximately 5,000 teachers, with a reach of 250,000 students.