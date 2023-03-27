Government transparency bills go before Hawaii governor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bills aiming for greater transparency from lawmakers and state boards have gone to Gov. Josh Green.

Four bills are on Green’s desk, and 11 are still alive and have crossed over to their opposite chamber.

Some are backed by the state Campaign Spending Commission, Ethics Commission and a special Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct. The commission was created after former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and former state Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen pleaded guilty in federal court to accepting bribes to support and kill legislation on behalf of Milton J. Choy, owner and manager of a company called H2O Process Systems.

The four bills before Green:

>> House Bill 99 limits to $100 the total amount of cash a candidate, a candidate committee or a noncandidate committee may accept from a single person during an election period. The measure is part of the state’s Campaign Spending Commission bill package.

>> The latest version of HB 137 requires the statement of expenditures filed by lobbyists and others engaged in lobbying activities to include certain information on the identity of the legislative or administrative action that was commented on, supported by or opposed by the person filing the statement during the statement period. It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025. The measure is part of the state Ethics Commission bill package.

>> HB 142 prevents lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators that are prohibited under state ethics law. The measure is part of the state Ethics Commission bill package.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement that he expects HBs 99, 137 and 142 to be signed into law.

“We appreciate our Senate colleagues in their swift passage of these bills, which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to increasing transparency and accountability in the legislative process,” Saiki said.

>> HB 93 requires the state Campaign Spending Commission to publish on its website the names of candidates and people who qualify as noncandidate committees who fail to file an organizational report or a corrected organizational report with the commission. The measure is part of the Campaign Spending Commission bill package.

House Bills that crossed over to the Senate:

>> HB 89 prohibits elected officials from soliciting and accepting campaign contributions during any regular session or special session of the Legislature, including any extension of any regular session or special session and any legislative recess day, holiday or weekend.

>> HB 726 specifically prohibits state and county elected officials from soliciting and accepting campaign contributions during any regular session or special session of the state Legislature, including any extension of any regular session or special session and any legislative recess days, holidays or weekends.

>> The latest version of HB 711 establishes the offense of fraud as a Class B felony. The bill also disqualifies a person charged with fraud from receiving public financing for elections for 10 years.

>> The latest version of HB 717 prohibits state employees from hiring or promoting relatives and household members, and from making or participating in certain other employment-­related decisions. It would also prohibit awarding a contract to or taking official action on a contract with a business if the employee’s relative or household member is an executive officer or holds a substantial ownership interest in that business. It would go into effect July 1.

>> The latest version of HB 723 would apply Hawaii’s Sunshine Law to legislatively appointed bodies, including task forces, working groups, commissions, special committees and select committees.

>> HB 724 amends the prohibition against contributions to a candidate committee or noncandidate committee by state and county contractors to include state and county grantees and the owners, officers and immediate family members of a state or county contractor or state or county grantee.

>> The latest version of HB 141 requires every state legislator to include within the legislator’s disclosure of financial interests the names of lobbyists with whom the legislator has a relationship.

>> The latest version of HB 463 lowers to $100 the threshold for disclosure of campaign expenditures for noncandidate committees.

>> The latest version of HB 719 imposes a cap on charges for the reproduction of certain government records; waives reproduction costs charged for the first 100 pages if the disclosure serves the public interest; waives the cost of duplication of government records provided to requesters in an electronic format; imposes a cap on charges for searching for, reviewing and segregating rec­ords; and provides for a waiver of fees when the public interest is served by a record’s disclosure. The bill also appropriates funds for positions in the state Office of Information Practices.

>> The latest version of HB 712 encourages boards to maintain recordings of meetings on their websites even if written minutes of the meeting have been posted. It requires boards to provide the state archives with a copy of any recordings before removing them from their websites. It also requires the written minutes of board meetings to include a link to the electronic audio or video recording, if available online. It would go into effect Oct. 1.

The latest version of Senate Bill 699 crossed over to the House and establishes a state Capitol tours program within the building’s Legislative Reference Bureau’s Public Access Room. It would also require the Public Access Room coordinator to administer and facilitate the tours. The bill also establishes one full-time equivalent position in the Public Access Room.