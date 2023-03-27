comscore Government transparency bills go before Hawaii governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Government transparency bills go before Hawaii governor

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Bills aiming for greater transparency from lawmakers and state boards have gone to Gov. Josh Green. Read more

