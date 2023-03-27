comscore Miscommunication creates confusion as scrutiny is raised for Ala Wai project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Miscommunication creates confusion as scrutiny is raised for Ala Wai project

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The plan for a multimillion-dollar flood control project that aims to prevent a disaster in Waikiki and the Ala Wai watershed now will include a more comprehensive environmental study, according to a notice filed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023
Next Story
Elite Army rangers train in Hawaii as Pacific interest grows

Scroll Up