comscore More than 1,100 whales sighted in count | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More than 1,100 whales sighted in count

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Volunteers on four islands scoured the swells with binoculars Saturday and observed 1,121 humpback whales during the last of three coordinated counts by two organizations this year. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

Scroll Up