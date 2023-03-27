comscore Hawaiian Airlines to buy sustainable aviation fuel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Hawaiian Airlines to buy sustainable aviation fuel

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with biofuel company Gevo Inc. to buy 50 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, over five years. Read more

