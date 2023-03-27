comscore Pearl Harbor National Memorial parking fees to begin April 15 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor National Memorial parking fees to begin April 15

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin to collect a parking fee beginning April 15. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 6 – Feb. 10, 2023

Scroll Up