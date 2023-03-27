Pearl Harbor National Memorial parking fees to begin April 15

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin to collect a parking fee beginning April 15.

“Generated revenue would support the park’s recurring maintenance needs and upkeep on the USS Arizona Memorial as well as park sites on Ford Island, including the USS Utah and USS Oklahoma Memorials, and historic Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Bungalows,” the National Park Service said in a recent news release. “This fee would also fund operation of the parking lots and enhance visitor services such as security, exhibits, and the leveraging of technology to better reach a more modern audience.”

Parking fees at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial will be $7 per day. According to the NPS, these fees were determined by cost comparison of other sites on Oahu and at other national park sites. Entry into the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial program remains free.

“This fee will be collected under the authority of the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) which establishes fee collection on federal land,” the NPS said. “National Park Service sites collecting fees can retain 80% of collected revenue to support projects that improve the visitor experience. The remainder is used for other projects throughout the National Park Service.”

The parking fee at Pearl Harbor National Memorial will be charged through a virtual pay system through visitors’ mobile devices or through an on-site kiosk and will apply to all visitors that arrive in their own private or rented vehicle.