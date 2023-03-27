Local favorite Spam draws health scrutiny as processed meats are linked to cancer
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:56 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006
The Waikiki Spam Jam attracts visitors and locals alike with entertainment, food and crafts. However, since processed meats are linked with cancer, some physicians say such attention to Spam works against healthful eating aims. Spam mascots negotiate the crowd during the Spam Jam Festival block party along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015
Spam became a culinary favorite in Hawaii shortly after World War II, according to its maker, Hormel Foods.