Local favorite Spam draws health scrutiny as processed meats are linked to cancer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Local favorite Spam draws health scrutiny as processed meats are linked to cancer

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006 The Waikiki Spam Jam attracts visitors and locals alike with entertainment, food and crafts. However, since processed meats are linked with cancer, some physicians say such attention to Spam works against healthful eating aims. Spam mascots negotiate the crowd during the Spam Jam Festival block party along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Spam became a culinary favorite in Hawaii shortly after World War II, according to its maker, Hormel Foods.

Spam, the canned luncheon meat, has been a staple and part of local culture and history in Hawaii for decades. Read more

