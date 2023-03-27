comscore BeachBows win Big West Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows win Big West Challenge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The No. 8 Hawaii beach volleyball team took the Big West Challenge crown after a perfect 6-0 weekend, beating Sacramento State, CSU Bakersfield, and No. 12 Long Beach State on the event’s final day at Cal Poly. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 26, 2023

Scroll Up