BeachBows win Big West Challenge

The No. 8 Hawaii beach volleyball team took the Big West Challenge crown after a perfect 6-0 weekend, beating Sacramento State, CSU Bakersfield, and No. 12 Long Beach State on the event’s final day at Cal Poly.

The BeachBows (20-3) extended their win streak to 18 straight, the second-longest streak in program history.

A pair of redshirt freshmen made their first career start in UH’s 4-1 win over Sacramento State. Cami Loker and Sydney Miller took down the Hornets’ Caty Cordano and Hailey Plugge 21-18, 23-21 at the No. 5 court. Kendall Kaelin paired up with Kylin Loker in Hawaii’s shuffled lineup, beating Caitlin Volkmann and Ellie Tisko in a 25-23, 16-21, 28-26 marathon.

The BeachBows took an early 2-0 lead in the second match, a 4-1 win over CSUB. Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle won at the No. 1 court, while Jaime Santer and Ilihia Huddleston won at the No. 4 court. The remaining three courts were much closer. UH eventually clinched the win when Chandler Cowell and Sophia Buschmann beat Pearl Moore and Megan Gilbert 27-25, 13-21, 15-11, capped off by a 6-2 match-ending run.

Hawaii and Long Beach State met in the final match of the weekend, in battle of the undefeateds. UH led 2-1 after the conclusion of courts 4, 3, and 5, leaving the top two courts in the order to decide the match. The No. 1 court pair of Van Sickle and Glagau clinched the win for UH, taking down Sydney Stevens and Julia Westby 21-15, 27-25 to earn the third and deciding point in the 3-2 win.

The BeachBows will stay in California for five matches next week, starting with No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday at noon.