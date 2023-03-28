Letter: As baseball season opens, some adages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the completion of a marvelous World Baseball Classic and the opening of the regular season (“Some major storylines of top Hawaii players as MLB begins,” Star-Advertiser, March 27), it is an appropriate time to share my five favorite baseball adages:

5. “Nobody hit the ball farther than Mickey Mantle and nobody hit it harder than Willie Mays.” When the “Say Hey Kid” hit, it sounded different.

4. “How fast was Joe DiMaggio? He got there.” DiMaggio had the uncanny ability to glide to where the ball was going to be hit.

3. “Washington: first in war, first in peace, last in the American League.” The old Washington Senators had future Hall of Famer Walter Johnson and not much else.

2. “Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.” Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain started 15 of the last 22 games in the Boston Braves’ successful 1948 National League pennant race.

1. My all-time, nothing-is-even-close favorite: “Shoeless Joe Jackson’s glove — where triples go to die.”

John Priolo

Pearl City

