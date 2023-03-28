comscore Letter: As baseball season opens, some adages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: As baseball season opens, some adages

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With the completion of a marvelous World Baseball Classic and the opening of the regular season (“Some major storylines of top Hawaii players as MLB begins,” Star-Advertiser, March 27), it is an appropriate time to share my five favorite baseball adages: Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: LGBTQ flags fly over middle school

Scroll Up