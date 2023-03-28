comscore Letter: Pierick right to question flags at middle school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Pierick right to question flags at middle school

Instead of calling for state Rep. Elijah Pierick’s ouster, state Sen. Kurt Fevella should be reading the First Amendment and doing some homework on the recently passed Parents’ Bill of Rights (“House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 24). Read more

