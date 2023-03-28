Letter: Pierick right to question flags at middle school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Instead of calling for state Rep. Elijah Pierick’s ouster, state Sen. Kurt Fevella should be reading the First Amendment and doing some homework on the recently passed Parents’ Bill of Rights (“House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 24).

A major part of the bill protects children from ideologies that conflict with their parents’ values. Pierick was right to question the posting of LGBTQ flags at the Ewa Middle School campus; the parents in his district would expect nothing less. Pierick is actively engaged and should be commended for his involvement in matters that affect his constituents.

William Kono

Kapolei

