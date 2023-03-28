Letter: Too many irrational people can get guns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why? Why? Why is America the only country in the world that doesn’t get it? We get it for airplanes; why not everywhere else?

No one boards an airplane with a gun, because everyone understands there are too many irrational people, and it’s impossible to identify them before they hijack a plane and kill a bunch of people.

It should be the same for our society. Everyone shouldn’t be able to pack a gun because there are too many irrational people, and it is impossible to identify them before they kill a bunch of people.

The only answer — the only answer — is to have gun safety laws similar to other countries.

How many more innocent people and kids must die before we finally get it (“Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 27)?

Sam Gillie

Hahaione Valley

