The Army Corps of Engineers is preparing a comprehensive environmental impact statement (EIS) to analyze effects of flood-control project options to protect Waikiki and Ala Wai watersheds from disaster. That’s not bad news. However, the Corps neglected to inform those participating in the public Ala Wai planning process, burying its EIS notice in the voluminous Federal Register.

That unforced error has now led to an apology, an extension of the EIS comment period from March 24 to May 8, and scheduling of a new public meeting in April to explain the process.

See details at honolulu.gov/alawai.