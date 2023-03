Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In vegan baking, the main hurdle is replacing eggs. One tried-and-true solution is ground flax seeds dissolved in water, which binds and thickens the batter much like an egg would. The mixture doesn’t affect the taste of these muffins, which bear a nice pumpkin pie-like flavor.

These muffins were adapted from a recipe from Blue Zones, an organization that promotes a “plant-slant” diet of very little meat.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons ground flax seeds

• 1/3 cup water

• 1 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/3 cup vegetable oil

• 1/3 cup maple syrup

• 1 1/2 cups flour

• 1 teaspoon each baking powder and baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon each ground cardamom, cloves, ginger and nutmeg

Ingredients for streusel topping:

• 1/3 cup rolled oats (old-fashioned oatmeal)

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12-cup muffin tins with paper cups, or grease muffin tin.

Combine flax seeds in water; set aside to thicken.

In a mixing bowl, combine pumpkin, sugar, vanilla, oil and maple syrup. Stir in flax mixture.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Add pumpkin mixture and stir until just combined. Scoop batter into muffin cups.

Combine streusel ingredients and sprinkle over muffins. Press lightly into batter. Bake 22 minutes.

Let cool in pan 5 minutes, then remove muffins to cooling rack.

Makes 1 dozen.

Approximate nutrient analysis per muffin: 200 calories, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.