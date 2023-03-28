comscore A meaty option in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A meaty option in Kaimuki

  • By Nadine Kam
  • March 28, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Bone marrow ($24) with a spicy Hawaiian chile chimichurri and baguette crostini

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Roasted fingerling potatoes ($10)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Fire-roasted corn with butter and Parmesan ($12)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Oxtail ragu in San Marzano tomato sauce ($35)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A cut above The kiawe-grilled porterhouse ($125) is served simple with Maldon sea salt and sprigs of thyme.

It’s one thing to visit a tried-and-true restaurant, quite another to check out one of the newbies. Read more

