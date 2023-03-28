comscore A roaring good cup of coffee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A roaring good cup of coffee

  • By Nicole Monton
  • March 28, 2023

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    General manager and café operations manager James Butler, mobile café manager Austin Gamache and mobile café supervisor Makana David

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Lion Coffee Mobile Café. Photo courtesy Lion Coffee

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Fill ‘er up! Crème brûlée frappe ($6.05), Caramel macchiato ($5.95) and mocha frappe ($6.05)

Lion Coffee’s iconic red bags of java have been a staple in the islands since 1979. You’ve seen them lining store shelves, in kitchens and as gifts. Read more

Previous Story
This gooey pie boasts an indulgent filling
Next Story
Secret’s out

Scroll Up