A roaring good cup of coffee

Lion Coffee’s iconic red bags of java have been a staple in the islands since 1979. You’ve seen them lining store shelves, in kitchens and as gifts. Now, the community will have even more access to the company’s island-inspired flavored coffees — products that have made Lion Coffee well-known as the state’s No. 1 local coffee brand — with the introduction of the Lion Coffee Mobile Café. The truck is now available to rent for private parties, events, conferences, employee appreciation gatherings, fundraisers and much more.

“We are so excited to begin this new chapter of Lion Coffee with all of you,” says James Butler, general manager and café operations manager. “We wanted to share the fun and iconic Lion Coffee brand with more locals and visitors alike. What better way to share our delicious island-inspired flavored coffees than by bringing it to you?”

Those wanting to host the Lion Coffee Mobile Café at a function can email lionmobilecafe@hicoffeeco.com or call 808-285-7755. And it’s not just for special events. When the truck isn’t booked, it’ll be driving around Oahu neighborhoods. Keep up to date with its whereabouts by following Lion Coffee (@lioncoffeehi) on Instagram.

Newcomers to the brand can look forward to the highly recommended crème brûlée frappe ($6.05). Meanwhile, customers looking for something with a little more decadence and richness will enjoy the mocha frappe ($6.05), and those who prefer a hot drink can opt for the caramel macchiato ($5.95).

Accompanying the craft drinks are an array of grab-and-go food items like pastries and bagels, as well as the option to pick up bags of coffee and Lion Coffee merch.

“Keep an eye out for our amazing mobile café and don’t be afraid say hello,” notes Butler. “We’re hard to miss.”

Those wanting a traditional coffeeshop experience can head to 1555 Kalani St. in Honolulu, where Lion Coffee’s brick-and-mortar café and general store make their home (808-843-4294; lioncoffee.com/lion-cafe).

Lion Coffee Mobile Café

Various locations

Phone: 808-285-7755 (catering/events)

How to order: In-person

How to pay: Cash, all major credit cards and Apple Pay