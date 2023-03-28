Hot and new happy hours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Several restaurants recently changed their happy hour menus, while others launched new ones. Check out these mouthwatering bites.

Basalt Waikiki

This Waikiki eatery just brought back its happy hour after a six-month hiatus. Happy hour is daily from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (bar seating only).

Guests can enjoy new exclusive menu items, as well as drink specials. New dishes include gochujang kurobuta pork bites ($14), bulgogi beef sliders ($16) and roasted Kanekoa Farm beet hummus served with Okinawan sweet potato chips and grilled pita bread ($13). Guests can also enjoy the new Basalt “Black Tai” cocktail ($16) — the eatery’s twist on a mai tai — with activated charcoal, pandan, dark rum, giffard orgeat, lime juice and orange curacao.

Basalt Waikiki

Dukes Lane Market & Eatery

2255 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu

808-923-5689

basaltwaikiki.com

Instagram: @basaltwaikiki

Tsurutontan Waikiki

TsuruTonTan Waikiki’s happy hour menu just got bigger. The restaurant’s happy hour menu is available daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.

Select dishes are 50% off during happy hour, including creamy spicy shrimp tempura ($8), salmon skin chips ($5) and tonkatsu pork cutlet ($5.50). Other happy hour specials include yuzu gyu tan ($14), garlic shrimp ($7), grilled duck breast ($14) and hamachi kama ($19).

Drink specials include assorted mocktails ($8-$9), Sapporo draft beer ($4) and discounted cocktails ($12-$13).

Tsurutontan Waikiki

Royal Hawaiian Center

2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B310, Honolulu

808-888-8559

tsurutontan.com

Instagram: @tsurutontan_hi

Robata Jinya

You can find happy hour deals at JINYA Ramen Bar (3-5 p.m.), Robata JINYA (4-6 p.m.) and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge (2-6 p.m.).

JINYA Ramen Bar’s happy hour includes spicy tuna and salmon cones ($7), JINYA bun ($4) and panna cotta ($3).

Robata JINYA is a Japanese izakaya-style restaurant, and diners can enjoy deals on some of the eatery’s most popular dishes like wagyu tsukune ($10), assorted nigiri (three for $12), crispy chicken karaage ($7) and crispy rice with spicy tuna ($10).

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge’s happy hour is similar, with dishes like salmon poke tacos ($4), seafood ceviche ($10) and shrimp with fried garlic soy butter ($6).

Robata Jinya

Ward Village

1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100, Honolulu

808-480-8577

robatajinya.com

Instagram: @robatajinya

Westman Café + Lounge

WESTMAN Café + Lounge is known for its brunch, but recently announced that its happy hour menu is now available all night long on Thursdays and Sundays (5-11 p.m.) and Fridays and Saturdays (5 p.m.-midnight).

Diners can take advantage of $5 pupu, beers and wines, along with discounted cocktails. Small bites ($5 each) include truffle french fries, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts and roasted almonds, plus shrimp tacos (includes two). Diners can also enjoy a variety of sandwiches ($10), fried chicken ($15) and cheese platter ($16).

Westman Café + Lounge

280 Beach Walk Ste. 106, Honolulu

808-922-1500

westmancafe.com

Instagram: @westmancafe