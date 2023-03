Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Secret menu items are still a thing. If you want to be in the know, check out these fun, off-menu creations. Read more

Secret menu items are still a thing. If you want to be in the know, check out these fun, off-menu creations.

That’s my jam

Banan’s Waikiki Shore location (2161 Kalia Ave.) features a new secret menu item. The next time you’re there, ask for banana-strawberry swirl with lilikoi jam ($9 cup, $15 bowl). You won’t see this option on the menu, and you can only get this treat at this store. It’s a refreshing blend of strawberry and banana soft serve topped with strawberries, pineapple, mochi and lilikoi jam on top.

Visit banan.co.

Loaded fries

Big City Diner’s Pearlridge, Waipio and Windward Mall restaurants have a secret menu item — kalbi fries ($14.99), which feature a basket of seasoned fries topped with flame-broiled kalbi steak, kimchi, teri-Sriracha aioli, furikake and green onions.

Meanwhile, li hing lemonade ($5.49) is another secret menu item that’s available at all restaurant locations.

Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.

Savory specialties

Moke’s Bread and Breakfast (various locations) is known for its brunch specialties, but the restaurant even has an entirely separate secret menu. Feast on ultra-savory entrées like the Big Kat ($28.95) — the eatery’s take on a loco moco topped with a side of corned beef hash, two eggs and brown gravy, and served with fried rice and Portuguese sausage on the side — and The Jeff ($17.95), which is a Moke Nui omelet stuffed with hash browns, topped with two eggs, and served with fried rice and brown gravy. Craving a sandwich? Get the Monte Cristo ($16), a French toast sandwich stuffed with ham, bacon, fried egg and melted Swiss cheese. Visit mokeshawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).