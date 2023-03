Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starting April 1, International Market Place encourages family and friends to join its “Spring into Brunch” on the Grand Lanai every Saturday and Sunday with participating restaurants. Eateries include ShoreFyre, Eating House 1849, Herringbone, Liliha Bakery, Crackin’ Kitchen and Skybox Taphouse. Moani Waikiki will soon offer brunch on Sundays.

International Market Place will also offer patrons interested in joining the “IMP Brunch Bunch” beginning on April 1.

Those who attend at least three weekend brunches between April and June 25 will be eligible to enter a drawing for IMP gift cards and other prizes.

Call 808-931-6105 or visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

Hop on over

KTA Super Stores is hosting an “egg-cellent” giveaway. KTA invites ohana to hunt for the Easter Bunny trail through April 9 at any of its seven locations on Hawaii Island. Patrons will then be able scan a QR code that’ll lead to the link of a sweepstakes entry form. Customers are allowed to enter once a day, per person, per email, per store — so be sure to visit all locations to increase the odds of winning. Seven lucky winners (one per KTA location) will win an Apple iPad and a $200 KTA gift card.

Visit ktasuperstores.com/promotions to learn more.

Art in the park

Ohana are invited to springtime fun at Sea Life Park Hawaii (41-202 Kalanianaole Hwy.) during “Art in the Park,” taking place every weekend throughout the month of April.

One main event includes a breakfast with Shaka Bunny 8-10 a.m. April 8-9.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. , it’ll also be hopping on over to the park’s 3D Sea Theater, where photos will be available for purchase. Additionally, a free egg hunt will be hosted for children age 10 and under in the Seaside Meadows at 1 p.m., during which keiki will have a chance of winning “golden egg” prizes featuring a free Dolphin Aloha experience.

Families can cool down and take a break from festivities with the park’s special springtime swirl dessert, which features pineapple and vanilla soft serve sprinkled with edible flowers.

For tickets and more information, visit sealifeparkhawaii.com.

An easter feast

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki at International Market Place welcomes families to spend Easter together with its prix fixe three-course menu, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 9.

To start, patrons may select a choice between hamachi crudo, “instant” bacon, wild mushroom ragout, truffle Caesar and smoked buratta. Guests can enjoy from a variety of entrées; selections include an 8-ounce filet mignon au poivre, crème brûlée French toast, Big Glory Bay king salmon, crab cake Benedict and a 12-ounce prime New York strip.

To finish off the meal, there is an option between Basque cheesecake or an indulgent Kona dark chocolate layer cake.

The prix fixe menu costs $109 per person.

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki is also offering a Beverage à “Mimosa Bottle Service” for $135 that comes with a bottle of Pommery Champagne served with a choice of juices, and also a selection of other featured drinks.

Call 808-896-2545 for more information.