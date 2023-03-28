comscore Bill aims to regulate commercial activity at Oahu public parks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill aims to regulate commercial activity at Oahu public parks

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

An effort to get away from allowing commercial activities at city and county parks around Oahu on a park-by-park basis has met resistance from the public as well as local officials. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Christine A. Kubota and Jill Alessi

Scroll Up