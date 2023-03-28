Kokua Line: Are TSA PreCheck emails for real?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: My husband and I received emails stating our need to renew our TSA PreCheck status before our membership expires in six months. With all the talk of possible email scams, we are cautious about opening these emails. We were unaware that our TSA status was time-limited. Is this a legitimate notice or one of those scam requests? Does TSA clearance automatically expire?

Answer: TSA PreCheck enrollment lasts five years, offering low-risk travelers expedited security screening at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration’s enrollment provider does send renewal reminders to members who have a valid email and/or phone number on file. Those members will be notified six months, three months, one month and two weeks before their TSA PreCheck enrollment expires, according to the TSA website. Emails come from “Universal Enroll,” it says.

Thieves do try to impersonate government agencies using fraudulent emails designed to steal your personal or financial information, so your caution is warranted. However, the emails you received appear to be genuine; the sender, customer service phone number and renewal website all conform to those listed on the TSA website.

You don’t have to use the link in the email to get to the renewal site. If you prefer, you can start at the TSA website, tsa.gov, and click on the link for TSA PreCheck renewal, near the bottom of the page.

Q: I saw Friday’s Kokua Line about passport processing times. Seems the surge of applications have pushed back processing times another two weeks! Please publish another update. Those additional two weeks could be crucial to some travelers.

A: The same day that column was published, the State Department extended processing times again — for the third time since early February. Now it’s taking 10 to 13 weeks for routine processing and seven to nine weeks for expedited applications, which cost $60 more. Plus, mailing can add another month. “Processing times begin when we receive your application at a passport agency or center, and do not include mailing times. It may take up to two weeks for us to receive your application after you mail it to us, and up to two weeks for you to receive your completed passport after we mail it to you,” the department said.

The update is for applications received March 24 or later. Applications received Feb. 6 through March 23 face eight to 11 weeks for routine processing and five to seven weeks for expedited serv­ice. Applications received before Feb. 6 should be routinely processed in six to nine weeks; expedited service took three to five weeks.

Quicker in-person serv­ice may be available for people who have an urgent need to travel abroad within 14 days. There’s no guarantee an appointment will be open. For more information, go to travel.state.gov.

Demand this year for U.S. passports exceeds even the surges seen in 2007 and 2017, the State Department said.

Auwe

Auwe to the numerous e-bike and e-scooter riders who break the law by riding on the sidewalk along Punahou Street mauka of Young Street. The sidewalk is heavily used by pedestrians going to the hospital and schools. You endanger them with your illegal actions. — A reader

Mahalo

On March 13 I was walking to a restaurant when I fainted. Claudia and Reston B. came to my aid. They called an ambulance and stayed with me until it arrived. The EMS people who took very good care of me were Jack M. and Kazuo Y. They helped me, made me feel comfortable and took me to Queen’s emergency. I am so very grateful to these people, who were there for me in my time of need. Blessings to all of you. — Florida J.

