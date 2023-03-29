comscore Letter: Schools are for students, not high-paid executives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Schools are for students, not high-paid executives

Good grief, schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi is building a feudal realm (“Proposed raises for Hawaii DOE executives reduced,” Star-Advertiser, March 24)! Read more

