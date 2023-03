Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Coast Guard is ramping up its presence in the Pacific, and that’s good news for Hawaii as well as many Pacific island nations that lack a naval presence. Coast Guard cutters deploy to enforce fishing rules, to provide assistance with marine rescues and to provide aid throughout the Pacific.

Early next year, the 1,800-ton cutter Harriet Lane, commissioned in 1984, will be joining Hawaii’s six-cutter fleet, with a crew of about 100. The expansion, supported by U.S. Rep. Ed Case, furthers the Coast Guard’s plan to triple its deployments in coming years.