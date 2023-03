Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some islands are more isolated than others. Flight paths to Molokai and Lanai, for example, all run through Mokulele Airlines and its parent company, Southern Airways. Read more

Some islands are more isolated than others. Flight paths to Molokai and Lanai, for example, all run through Mokulele Airlines and its parent company, Southern Airways.

So passengers can feel encouraged that Southern is adding $10 million in aircraft to the fleet serving those islands.

Four more planes are being deployed to this service; the carrier also is withdrawing a daily flight from Kapalua, Hilo and Kona to make aircraft and crews available for Lanai and Molokai when needed. Here’s hoping for happy — and more reliable — travels!