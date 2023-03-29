4 rail stations in project’s airport segment expected to be done by year’s end
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Makalapa Station is nearing completion at Kamehameha Highway and Radford Drive.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above is the platform being built at Lelepaua Station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Makalapa Station, above, near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, is 97% complete, according to HART contractors. The station will include escalators.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, work continues at Lelepaua Station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Pedestrian bridges and walkways are being built to the airport’s terminals.
