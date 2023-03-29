comscore 4 rail stations in project’s airport segment expected to be done by year’s end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 rail stations in project’s airport segment expected to be done by year’s end

  By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  Makalapa Station is nearing completion at Kamehameha Highway and Radford Drive.

    Above, Makalapa Station is nearing completion at Kamehameha Highway and Radford Drive.

  Above is the platform being built at Lelepaua Station at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport on Tuesday.

    Above is the platform being built at Lelepaua Station at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport on Tuesday.

  Makalapa Station, above, near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, is 97% complete, according to HART contractors. The station will include escalators.

    Makalapa Station, above, near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, is 97% complete, according to HART contractors. The station will include escalators.

  Above, work continues at Lelepaua Station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Pedestrian bridges and walkways are being built to the airport's terminals.

    Above, work continues at Lelepaua Station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Pedestrian bridges and walkways are being built to the airport’s terminals.

The joint venture company that nearly seven years ago got an $875 million Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation contract to build elevated rail and stations from areas east of Halawa to Kalihi outlined its efforts this week. Read more

