Dave Reardon: UH reliever Harrison finds a pitch to his liking
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 10
UH pitcher Connor Harrison didn’t learn to throw a curve until he was 16. Now, it’s one of his go-to pitches. Harrison threw against UConn on March 10.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree