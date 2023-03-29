comscore Dave Reardon: UH reliever Harrison finds a pitch to his liking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: UH reliever Harrison finds a pitch to his liking

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 10 UH pitcher Connor Harrison didn’t learn to throw a curve until he was 16. Now, it’s one of his go-to pitches. Harrison threw against UConn on March 10.

Connor Harrison didn’t meet his Uncle Charlie until he was 16, and it was not a great relationship at first. Read more

